Companies sending workers abroad will now be monitored under a new procedure

The activities of business entities engaged in placing citizens seeking employment outside Uzbekistan will now be evaluated through electronic risk analysis.

The new procedure provides for the automated identification of potential legal violations and the organization of control measures based on the level of risk.

The document has been state-registered

The Ministry of Justice has registered the "Regulation on the procedure for introducing the 'Risk Analysis' electronic system in exercising control over activities related to the placement of persons seeking employment outside Uzbekistan."

The document was registered on July 9, 2026, under number 3895.

Risk of violation is assessed automatically

According to the regulation, the probability of legal violations in the activities of business entities providing employment services abroad will be assessed in an automated manner.

This system is aimed at organizing control based on specific risk levels rather than general inspections.

Data is obtained from various sources

When determining the risk level, data from multiple sources will be analyzed.

Including:

information systems of state bodies;

statistical data;

appeals from individuals and legal entities;

information from mass media;

other sources provided by legislation.

At the same time, during the risk analysis process, it is not permitted to require additional documents or information from business entities.

Companies are divided into three categories

In accordance with the new procedure, entities engaged in employment placement activities abroad will be divided into three categories based on the risk of violation:

high risk;

medium risk;

low risk.

Preventive measures and inspections may be conducted against entities in the high and medium risk categories based on legislation.

No inspections for the low-risk category

Inspections will not be carried out for business entities classified in the low-risk category.

This rule may serve to reduce excessive administrative pressure on companies that comply with the law and are assessed as having a low risk level.

Electronic assessment is not an independent basis for punishment

An important aspect is noted in the regulation: the risk level determined by the electronic system does not serve as an independent basis for applying direct enforcement measures against a business entity.

In other words, the risk analysis will act as a guiding mechanism for planning control and determining preventive measures.

A new stage in the migration services market

This procedure is aimed at protecting the interests of citizens seeking work abroad, increasing transparency in the employment services market, and identifying entities with a high risk of violation at an early stage.

The main focus will now be on identifying areas of risk and strengthening control accordingly, rather than conducting uniform inspections for everyone.