Gasoline shortage intensifies in Russia: production covers only 65 percent of demand

·0·World
Gasoline shortage intensifies in Russia: production covers only 65 percent of demand

Gasoline production in Russia has dropped sharply, reportedly covering only 65 percent of average seasonal demand. Against the backdrop of rising consumption during the summer season, the daily deficit has exceeded the levels recorded in June.

According to Reuters sources, the situation may improve in the second half of July. However, this depends on the recovery of oil refineries, an increase in imports, and the absence of new attacks.

Daily deficit has reached 45 thousand tons

The agency's interlocutors stated that the daily gasoline deficit in Russia is currently between 40,000 and 45,000 tons.

This is equivalent to approximately 35 percent of the total demand during the summer season. In June, the deficit was estimated at around 25 percent.

Thus, the shortage in the market has intensified further within a single month.

How much gasoline is consumed in summer?

According to Reuters' calculations, daily gasoline consumption in Russia reaches 115,000–120,000 tons at the peak of summer demand.

Current production volumes are insufficient to fully meet this need.

The increase in demand is typically influenced by:

  • the vacation season;

  • increased vehicle traffic;

  • agricultural work;

  • the activation of domestic tourism.

When might the situation improve?

The agency's sources indicated that the situation could stabilize slightly in the second half of July.

Three main conditions are cited for this:

  • the restoration of oil refinery operations;

  • an increase in gasoline imports;

  • the absence of new attacks on refineries.

If these conditions are not met, the shortage could persist even longer.

Will there be an impact on prices?

The text does not provide a specific forecast regarding gasoline prices. However, production lagging behind demand could increase pressure on prices and supply in the domestic market.

For now, the main question is: to what extent can Russian refineries restore production before the peak of summer demand?

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