India declares one-day national mourning

·41·World
India declares one-day national mourning

The Indian government has declared July 13 as a one-day national mourning period following the death of the father of the Emir of Qatar, the country's former leader Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

TASS reported this.

According to the official decree, the Indian flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings throughout the country during the day of mourning. Additionally, all official entertainment events scheduled for that day have been canceled.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, recognizing the deceased as a close friend of India and a visionary leader. He specifically highlighted Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's contributions to regional development and the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

Earlier, the Qatari Emir's office announced that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani had passed away at the age of 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, and in June 2013, he voluntarily handed over the throne to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Since then, he officially held the title of 'Father Emir'.

IndiaQatarNational MourningNarendra ModiSheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani
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