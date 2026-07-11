Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 10 people injured

·0·World
Ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: 10 people injured

Ten people, including one child, were injured as a result of another missile attack on Kyiv. According to Ukrainian officials, the strikes also damaged civilian and industrial facilities in the city.

The Russian side stated that enterprises related to Ukraine's military industry were targeted in the attack.

Ten people injured

According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, a total of ten people sustained injuries as a result of the shelling of Kyiv.

Among the victims is one child. No detailed information has been provided yet regarding their condition or the severity of their injuries.

Which facilities were damaged?

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported that the strikes caused damage to:

  • a roadway;

  • an office building;

  • two warehouse buildings.

Rescuers and emergency services have been working at the scenes of the incidents.

Klitschko reports on ballistic missiles

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that ballistic missiles were used during the attack.

City residents have been advised to follow safety protocols and remain in shelters during air raid alerts.

What did the Russian side say?

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that as a result of the strikes in Kyiv, "enterprises of the Ukrainian military industry were damaged."

The Russian agency also reported that strikes were carried out on port infrastructure in the cities of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Izmail.

At this time, it is not possible to independently verify the information provided by the parties. Information regarding the consequences of the attack and the scale of the damage may be updated.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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