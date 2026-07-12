Messi achieves a feat never seen before at the 2026 World Cup

The captain of the Argentina national team Lionel Messi has reached another historic milestone at the 2026 World Cup. According to Squawka, he became the first player to create at least 20 goal-scoring chances during the tournament.

The 39-year-old forward remains one of the most influential players in the tournament, not only with his goals and assists but also with the dangerous opportunities he creates for his teammates.

Messi makes history again

According to the source, Messi had previously created 21 goal-scoring chances in a single World Cup.

In the 2026 World Cup, he reached this mark again, becoming the only player to create at least 20 dangerous chances in a single tournament.

This result shows that despite his age, he remains the primary playmaker in Argentina's attacks.

He also recorded an assist against Switzerland

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 in extra time in the quarter-finals.

While the regular time ended in a 1-1 draw, the Argentinians scored two more goals in extra time.

Messi provided an assist in this match, contributing to his team's advancement to the semi-finals.

A big test against England

Argentina will face the England national team in the semi-final on July 15.

This will be the first match of Messi's career against England. Now the main question is — can he continue his record-breaking influence in the semi-final?