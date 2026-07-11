Afghanistan's population size officially announced

On the occasion of World Population Day, the Afghanistan National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has released the country's updated demographic indicators.

According to official data, the population of Afghanistan has reached 37.2 million. This is an increase of 800,000 people, or 2.2 percent, compared to last year's figure of 36.4 million. Men account for 51 percent of the population, while women make up 49 percent.

The report indicates that the majority of the country's population lives in rural areas. 70 percent of the total population, or nearly 26 million people, reside in villages. The urban population stands at 9.8 million (26 percent), while approximately 1.5 million citizens (4 percent) lead a nomadic lifestyle.

By region, Kabul remains the most populous province. The capital region is home to 6.4 million people. It is followed by Herat province, where 2.4 million people reside.