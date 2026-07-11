Lacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik pass

Today, July 11, a Lacetti passenger car caught fire following a traffic accident on the "Kamchik" pass. The "Kamchik" special rescue department provided information regarding the incident.

It is reported that at approximately 17:50, the rescue service received a report that a fire had broken out in a Lacetti vehicle traveling on the "Tashkent–Valley" direction of the A-373 highway.

Following the report, special rescue crews arrived at the scene immediately and fully extinguished the fire within a short time.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the metal barrier on the side of the road. As a result of the collision, a short circuit occurred in the car's electrical system, sparking the fire.

It is noted that the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the incident. He managed to exit the vehicle and reach a safe area before the fire intensified.

At present, the exact causes of the fire and the extent of the material damage are being investigated. According to preliminary data, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.