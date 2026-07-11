5,000 USD for child support

·0·Society
5,000 USD for child support

“My children's future is more important than anything else…”

In Samarkand, explanatory work carried out by a state enforcement officer prompted the debtor to make a responsible decision.

Relevant enforcement actions were carried out regarding an enforcement document for the collection of alimony, which was under the proceedings of the Samarkand city department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement.

According to the court decision, the debtor father was obligated to pay alimony for the financial support of his two minor children.

The state enforcement officer thoroughly explained to the debtor the requirements of the law, the role of alimony payments in the children's future, and the importance of fulfilling them on time.

Following the explanatory work, the debtor, thinking of his children's worthy future, decided to voluntarily fulfill his alimony obligation in advance and paid the amount of 5,000 USD as an alimony payment.

The Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement continues to carry out systematic work to ensure the timely collection of alimony payments, protect the legal rights and interests of children, and ensure the execution of court documents.

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