Aviation Revolution: Electra EL9, taking off in 45 meters, undergoes certification

·6·Technology
Aviation Revolution: Electra EL9, taking off in 45 meters, undergoes certification

The US-based company Electra Aero has taken a significant step toward bringing the EL9 hybrid-electric aircraft to market, which is expected to be a true game-changer in regional aviation. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has completed the first phase of the certification process for the new model, approving the G-1 Issue Paper. This document serves as the primary set of rules for aircraft with non-standard technologies, defining how the regulator will evaluate new engineering solutions. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The completion of this stage for the Electra EL9 project is the result of seven months of intensive negotiations and years of collaboration. According to ixbt.com, the company submitted its certification application in November 2023. The project will now move to the G-2 phase, where specific methods for confirming the aircraft's safety, including ground tests and flight inspections, will be established.

Technological superiority and short-range flights

The most distinctive feature of the Electra EL9 model is its ability to take off and land on extremely short distances. According to engineers' calculations, a space just 45 meters long is sufficient for this aircraft. For comparison, most modern regional aircraft require runways several hundred meters long.

The aircraft's technical capabilities are characterized by the following aspects:

  • Capacity to carry up to 9 passengers;
  • Flight range of 330 nautical miles (approximately 610 km);
  • Fuel efficiency using a hybrid-electric propulsion system;
  • Ability to use small sites in suburbs and industrial zones.
This technology could fundamentally change the regional transport system. The need to rely on large airports will decrease, which will reduce logistics costs and save time for passengers. The hybrid system promises not only to be environmentally friendly but also to have significantly lower operating costs compared to traditional aircraft.

There is high global interest in such projects. For example, reports have mentioned work on the "Partizan" aircraft in Russia, which has a similar concept. However, there is currently no new information on the status of that project, making Electra Aero a leader in this segment.

For countries with mountainous regions and remote rural settlements, such as Uzbekistan, such compact aircraft requiring little space could play an important role in developing domestic tourism and logistics in the future. For now, the Electra EL9 continues its testing phases successfully.

Electra AeroАвиацияТехнологияEL9Гибрид Самолёт
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