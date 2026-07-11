New procedure for importing narcotic drugs: who is eligible for the certificate?

A new procedure for issuing certificates for the import and export of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances has been officially approved in Uzbekistan. The regulation, adopted by a government decree, establishes the conditions for obtaining the certificate, its validity period, and the amount of the fee.

According to the new procedure, the certificate is issued for single use, and a state fee in the established amount must be paid for its processing.

How long is the certificate valid?

In accordance with the approved regulation:

the certificate can be used only once ;

its validity period is set at 1 year.

This document grants the right to import or export narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in accordance with legislative requirements.

What are the requirements for obtaining a certificate?

According to the regulation, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

possess a license granting the right to carry out activities related to the handling of narcotic drugs;

strictly comply with legislative requirements when importing or exporting narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances;

ensure the accuracy of the information submitted for obtaining the certificate.

How much does the certificate cost?

A fee equivalent to 8 times the Base Calculation Amount (BHM) is charged for reviewing the application and issuing the certificate.

The authority to review the documents has been assigned to the Center for Pharmaceutical Product Safety.

When is the decision made?

The Center for Pharmaceutical Product Safety will review the application within no later than 30 working days from the date of receipt.

Ultimately, the applicant will either:

be issued a certificate;

or be denied issuance.

The new procedure is aimed at further regulating the international movement of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and strengthening compliance with legislative requirements in this field.