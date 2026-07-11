New record set for applicants exempted from exams this year

·22·Society
New record set for applicants exempted from exams this year

The online registration process for applicants to higher education institutions in Uzbekistan for the 2026/2027 academic year has concluded. The Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has released the final statistics for this year's admission campaign. Zamin.uz presents the most important figures and expected updates for its readers.

Number of applicants and gender balance

This year, a total of 677,907 applicants registered online for admission to higher education institutions. Their composition is distributed according to the following criteria:

  • Current year graduates: 451,744 (66.6%).

  • Graduates of previous years: 226,163 (33.4%).

It is also noted that women showed high activity in their pursuit of higher education in this year's admission cycle, traditionally making up the majority:

  • Women: 365,196 (53.9%).

  • Men: 312,711 (46.1%).

It is noted that not all registered applicants will enter the exam hall — 664,609 applicants are expected to participate directly in the test examinations.

Certificate revolution: Nearly 13,000 applicants are one step away from enrollment without tests!

One of the most sensational pieces of news from this year's admission cycle is the excessive increase in the number of applicants holding national and international certificates.

Unexpected record: This year, 12,997 applicants who hold national or international certificates for all exam subjects were completely exempted from test examinations and moved directly to the selection stage. For comparison, in 2025, only 678 applicants were able to take advantage of such a massive opportunity.

The general figures regarding certificates are as follows:

  • During the registration process, international certificates uploaded by applicants were seriously verified, and 24,526 of them were confirmed.

  • The number of applicants holding national or international certificates in general education subjects reached 193,186.

  • As for foreign languages, 125,354 holders of national or international certificates have registered.

How long will the exams last?

According to the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills, this year's university entrance test examinations will take place over a total of 10 days.

Table of general indicators

Indicator name

Number of applicants

Proportion (in percentage)

Total registered applicants

677,907

100%

Current year school/lyceum graduates

451,744

66.6%

Graduates of previous years

226,163

33.4%

Women

365,196

53.9%

Men

312,711

46.1%

Completely exempted from exams

12,997

ЎзбекистонZamin.uzБилим ва малакаларни баҳолаш агентлиги
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social mediaTrained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social mediaToday, 19:495,000 USD for child support5,000 USD for child supportToday, 19:36Lacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik passLacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik passToday, 19:31New procedure for importing narcotic drugs: who is eligible for the certificate?New procedure for importing narcotic drugs: who is eligible for the certificate?Today, 19:28Emergency on the Kamchik Pass: A 'Lacetti' crashed into a barrier and caught fireEmergency on the Kamchik Pass: A 'Lacetti' crashed into a barrier and caught fireToday, 19:10Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)Today, 17:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed