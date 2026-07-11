New record set for applicants exempted from exams this year

The online registration process for applicants to higher education institutions in Uzbekistan for the 2026/2027 academic year has concluded. The Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has released the final statistics for this year's admission campaign. Zamin.uz presents the most important figures and expected updates for its readers.

Number of applicants and gender balance

This year, a total of 677,907 applicants registered online for admission to higher education institutions. Their composition is distributed according to the following criteria:

Current year graduates: 451,744 (66.6%).

Graduates of previous years: 226,163 (33.4%).

It is also noted that women showed high activity in their pursuit of higher education in this year's admission cycle, traditionally making up the majority:

Women: 365,196 (53.9%).

Men: 312,711 (46.1%).

It is noted that not all registered applicants will enter the exam hall — 664,609 applicants are expected to participate directly in the test examinations.

Certificate revolution: Nearly 13,000 applicants are one step away from enrollment without tests!

One of the most sensational pieces of news from this year's admission cycle is the excessive increase in the number of applicants holding national and international certificates.

Unexpected record: This year, 12,997 applicants who hold national or international certificates for all exam subjects were completely exempted from test examinations and moved directly to the selection stage. For comparison, in 2025, only 678 applicants were able to take advantage of such a massive opportunity.

The general figures regarding certificates are as follows:

During the registration process, international certificates uploaded by applicants were seriously verified, and 24,526 of them were confirmed.

The number of applicants holding national or international certificates in general education subjects reached 193,186 .

As for foreign languages, 125,354 holders of national or international certificates have registered.

How long will the exams last?

According to the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills, this year's university entrance test examinations will take place over a total of 10 days.

Table of general indicators