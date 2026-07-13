2026 World Cup: Who will referee the France vs Spain semi-final?

·45·Sport
2026 World Cup: Who will referee the France vs Spain semi-final?

The officiating crew for one of the biggest clashes in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals has been announced. Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton is expected to officiate the match between France and Spain.

A big game — a big responsibility

FIFA has appointed the officiating team for the 2026 World Cup semi-final match between France and Spain.

Ivan Barton will serve as the head referee. He will be assisted on the pitch by David Moran and Antonio Pupiro.

Given the semi-final status, the caliber of the teams, and the ticket to the final at stake, this match will be a major test for the officials. In such games, every whistle, every VAR decision, and even minor fouls can become a subject of intense debate.

Officiating crew

Role

Referee

Head Referee

Ivan Barton

1st Assistant Referee

David Moran

2nd Assistant Referee

Antonio Pupiro

Fourth Official

Glenn Nyberg

Reserve Assistant Referee

Mahbod Beigi

Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will serve as the fourth official. Mahbod Beigi, also from Sweden, will act as the reserve assistant referee.

When does the match start?

The semi-final between France and Spain kicks off on the night of July 14 to July 15 at 00:00 Tashkent time.

The match will take place at Dallas Stadium. The winning team will advance to the 2026 World Cup final.

The intrigue is set: on one side, France's powerful squad, and on the other, Spain's possession-based style. For the referee, this is not just about blowing the whistle; the high tempo, numerous duels, and immense pressure will be at their peak.

Top-4 teams in the semi-finals

It was previously reported that for the first time, the top 4 teams in the FIFA rankings are participating in the World Cup semi-finals.

This makes the decisive stage of the 2026 World Cup even more exciting, as it is not random teams, but the strongest and most consistent national teams in the tournament facing off.

A big opportunity for Barton

For Ivan Barton, the France vs Spain match could become one of the most prestigious in his career.

Officiating a World Cup semi-final is a sign of great trust for any referee. Now, the requirement for Barton is simple: feel the flow of the game, do not succumb to pressure, and avoid unnecessary interruptions.

In the semi-finals, there is very little room for error. One wrong decision can change not only the fate of the match but the entire discussion surrounding the tournament.

One step away from the final

The clash between France and Spain is one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup. Interest in the match has grown even further following the announcement of the officiating crew.

Now there is only one main question: will the stars on the pitch do the talking, or will the fate of the semi-final be decided by discussions over refereeing decisions?

FIFA World CupFranceSpainFootballReferee
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