McGregor in shock: First words after defeat to Holloway

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wanted to start his big return to the octagon with a victory. However, the fight against Max Holloway took an unexpected turn from the very first minute: the Irish athlete suffered a knee injury and lost via technical knockout.

“I still can’t believe what happened”

In his post-fight statement, McGregor did not hide that the result left him deeply shocked. He emphasized that his level of preparation for the fight was good and that he felt in shape.

“I was so well prepared for this fight that I still can’t believe what happened. The talk from those who said I wasn’t in shape is absolute nonsense,” said Conor.

The Irish fighter said he entered the octagon calm, prepared, and confident. But the injury in the first seconds changed the plan completely.

Everything changed in an instant

McGregor suffered a knee injury at the beginning of the fight against Holloway. For this reason, the referee stopped the bout, and the victory was awarded to Max Holloway via technical knockout.

This situation was a heavy blow for both the fans and McGregor himself. Because many had waited a long time for his return, and the fight ended before it could turn into a real clash.

That is the most painful part of sports: sometimes a comeback that has been awaited for years gets stuck in a “loading…” state in just a few seconds.

Conor responded to the criticism

After the fight, McGregor’s preparation, physical condition, and future were discussed with various opinions. But he rejected these claims.

According to him, the problem was not in the preparation, but in an unexpected injury.

“I entered the fight calm, prepared, and confident. I am deeply shocked by what happened,” wrote McGregor.

Through this statement, Conor gave a key signal to his fans: he is not accepting this defeat as the end of his career.

“I will definitely return”

McGregor also emphasized in his statement that he would not give up. He expressed his intention to recover from the injury and return to the octagon again.

“But I won’t give up. I will overcome this test and I won’t lose myself. I will definitely return,” he said.

These words remind us of Conor’s usual fighting spirit. But now the issue is not just about character — the recovery process, age, competition, and future plans in the UFC also play an important role.

Holloway won, but questions remain

Max Holloway officially won. However, since the fight did not continue fully, discussions around this result may continue for a long time.

The main questions for fans are still open: what would the fight have been like if there hadn't been an injury? Was McGregor really in good shape? Can he return to a high level again?

The answers will depend on Conor’s recovery process and his next decision.

The toughest test for McGregor has begun

Throughout his career, Conor McGregor has seen both great victories and heavy defeats. But this time it is different: he stopped due to injury before he could show himself in the octagon.

Now he faces another big test — to recover his body, not to break mentally, and to fulfill the return he promised his fans.

Conor said, “I will definitely return.” Now the whole question is: will this return be another big show or will it become one of his final attempts in the UFC?