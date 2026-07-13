Floral Onix causes a stir on social media in Andijan (video)

·0·Society
Floral Onix causes a stir on social media in Andijan (video)

An unusual incident in Andijan is sparking widespread discussion on social media. An Onix car, which appears to be covered in floral patterns, has caught the attention of many users.

It turns out that during heavy rain, a floral blanket was placed over the car to protect it from moisture, followed by a special car cover.

Because the car was not uncovered immediately after the rain stopped, moisture became trapped inside. As a result, the dye from the blanket transferred onto the car's white lacquer finish, leaving floral imprints on the bodywork.

The video capturing this incident has spread rapidly online, garnering thousands of views. Some users are commenting on the situation humorously, while others point out that such methods can damage a car's paint.

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