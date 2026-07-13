A New Step in Conquering Space: SpaceX Prepares for Starship V3 Flight

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is very close to the next tests of the Starship V3, the most powerful rocket system in the history of space exploration. The latest data and images released by the company show that the Super Heavy V3 first stage has been successfully tested. This process is one of the most important technical stages ahead of the thirteenth flight of the Starship system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, SpaceX specialists conducted a static fire test of the Super Heavy booster. During this process, all 33 Raptor engines of the rocket were ignited simultaneously. The test lasted 15 seconds, during which engineers were able to check the synchronous operation and stability of the engines under full load.

In the high-quality photos and videos released, one can see huge flames and thick clouds of smoke erupting from under the booster. A static fire test allows checking the reliability of the rocket's systems without lifting it from the launch pad. Such tests are crucial in preventing unexpected malfunctions that may occur during flight.

Flight Date and Mission Objective

SpaceX announced that the thirteenth test flight of the Starship system could take place as early as July 16 of this year. If weather conditions and technical indicators permit, we will witness another important step in humanity's journey to Mars and the Moon. The Starship V3 version has improved technical specifications compared to its predecessors.

Starship is a fully reusable super-heavy transport system consisting of two main parts: the 70-meter Super Heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft itself. The main goal of the system is to deliver cargo and people to Earth orbit, the Moon, and in the future, to Mars. The possibility of full reuse serves to drastically reduce the cost of space flights.

These tests are also of great interest to space technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Such world-class technological achievements play a direct role in improving satellite communications and global internet coverage (via the Starlink project). The success of the Starship project will be a key factor in servicing international space stations and opening new scientific horizons in the future.