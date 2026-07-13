Bilić Returns to Croatia: A New Era Begins?

A period of major change is beginning for the Croatia national team. Following Zlatko Dalić's long tenure, a familiar face is expected to take the helm: Slaven Bilić.

Bilić reportedly reaches an agreement

According to TalkSPORT, 57-year-old Slaven Bilić has agreed on terms to take charge of the Croatia national team.

Sources suggest his appointment as head coach could be officially announced within the next 24 hours.

This news signals a potential new chapter for Croatian football. Bilić is no stranger to the team, having previously managed the squad and leaving a lasting impression on fans with his distinct style.

A second chance for Bilić

Slaven Bilić served as the head coach of the Croatia national team from 2006 to 2012.

Under his leadership, the team reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2008. During that era, Croatia was known as a gritty, character-driven side that played fearlessly against top opponents.

Now, Bilić has the opportunity to return to the big stage with the national team once again.

The Dalić era concludes

It was previously announced that Zlatko Dalić had stepped down as head coach of the Croatia national team.

Dalić led Croatia for nearly 9 years. His tenure will be remembered as one of the most successful periods in the history of the national team.

He guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Therefore, his departure is viewed not just as a coaching change, but as the end of an entire era.

Last job was in Saudi Arabia

Bilić's most recent position was at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Fateh. He left the team in 2024.

Since then, the Croatian manager has been waiting for a new opportunity to return to the big stage. If the appointment is finalized, it will be one of the most significant returns in his coaching career.

What lies ahead for Croatia?

The issue of generational transition has been on the agenda in Croatia for several years. As the Luka Modrić era gradually comes to an end, the team needs new leaders, fresh tactical ideas, and renewed energy.

Bilić could become a key figure at this exact juncture. He knows the national team environment well, understands the inner spirit of Croatian football, and has experience working under pressure.

However, this return will not be easy. Fans expect results, the federation wants stability, and the team must transition to a new phase smoothly. The task is massive; a 'I'm back, everything will be great' approach won't work here.

New era expected to begin officially

Slaven Bilić's return to the Croatia national team has not yet been officially confirmed. However, according to sources, the deal is nearly complete and an announcement could be made shortly.

If this appointment goes through, Croatian football will open its first major chapter after Dalić with Bilić at the helm.

Now the main question is: can Bilić turn Croatia back into one of Europe's most dangerous teams on his second attempt?