Bilić Returns to Croatia: A New Era Begins?

·38·Sport
Bilić Returns to Croatia: A New Era Begins?

A period of major change is beginning for the Croatia national team. Following Zlatko Dalić's long tenure, a familiar face is expected to take the helm: Slaven Bilić.

Bilić reportedly reaches an agreement

According to TalkSPORT, 57-year-old Slaven Bilić has agreed on terms to take charge of the Croatia national team.

Sources suggest his appointment as head coach could be officially announced within the next 24 hours.

This news signals a potential new chapter for Croatian football. Bilić is no stranger to the team, having previously managed the squad and leaving a lasting impression on fans with his distinct style.

A second chance for Bilić

Slaven Bilić served as the head coach of the Croatia national team from 2006 to 2012.

Under his leadership, the team reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2008. During that era, Croatia was known as a gritty, character-driven side that played fearlessly against top opponents.

Now, Bilić has the opportunity to return to the big stage with the national team once again.

The Dalić era concludes

It was previously announced that Zlatko Dalić had stepped down as head coach of the Croatia national team.

Dalić led Croatia for nearly 9 years. His tenure will be remembered as one of the most successful periods in the history of the national team.

He guided Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. Therefore, his departure is viewed not just as a coaching change, but as the end of an entire era.

Last job was in Saudi Arabia

Bilić's most recent position was at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Fateh. He left the team in 2024.

Since then, the Croatian manager has been waiting for a new opportunity to return to the big stage. If the appointment is finalized, it will be one of the most significant returns in his coaching career.

What lies ahead for Croatia?

The issue of generational transition has been on the agenda in Croatia for several years. As the Luka Modrić era gradually comes to an end, the team needs new leaders, fresh tactical ideas, and renewed energy.

Bilić could become a key figure at this exact juncture. He knows the national team environment well, understands the inner spirit of Croatian football, and has experience working under pressure.

However, this return will not be easy. Fans expect results, the federation wants stability, and the team must transition to a new phase smoothly. The task is massive; a 'I'm back, everything will be great' approach won't work here.

New era expected to begin officially

Slaven Bilić's return to the Croatia national team has not yet been officially confirmed. However, according to sources, the deal is nearly complete and an announcement could be made shortly.

If this appointment goes through, Croatian football will open its first major chapter after Dalić with Bilić at the helm.

Now the main question is: can Bilić turn Croatia back into one of Europe's most dangerous teams on his second attempt?

Славен БиличЗлатко ДаличХорватияAl-FatehТокСпорт
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Joe Cole: “England will knock Lionel Messi and Argentina out of the tournament”Joe Cole: “England will knock Lionel Messi and Argentina out of the tournament”Today, 11:35Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner retains his championship crownWimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner retains his championship crownToday, 11:16Is Mohamed Salah heading to Turkey? Besiktas option emergesIs Mohamed Salah heading to Turkey? Besiktas option emergesToday, 11:06The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealedThe reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealedToday, 11:022026 World Cup: Who will referee the France vs Spain semi-final?2026 World Cup: Who will referee the France vs Spain semi-final?Today, 10:46McGregor in shock: First words after defeat to HollowayMcGregor in shock: First words after defeat to HollowayToday, 10:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan