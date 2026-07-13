Father on the train, little girl left alone on the platform

In Poland, a 5-year-old girl was left alone on a train platform due to an unexpected situation. It turned out that as her father entered the carriage to retrieve their luggage, the train doors closed and the train began to move.

A video circulating on social media shows the little girl running after the departing train. Citizens who witnessed the incident immediately helped the girl and reported the situation to law enforcement agencies.

Police officers who arrived at the scene ensured the girl's safety and reunited her with her parents shortly after. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.