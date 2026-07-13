Horrific fire at a popular pub in Bangkok: At least 27 dead

A horrific tragedy occurred at a nightclub in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, which is considered one of the popular leisure spots for locals. Dozens of people were killed and seriously injured due to intense flames and thick smoke. Zamin.uz provides the latest information and horrific details from the scene.

Statistics of injured and deceased

The tragedy occurred at night on July 13 near the famous Chatuchak market in Bangkok, at a pub called Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao . According to official data, the number of victims and injured is as follows:

Situation Indicators Number of deaths At least 27 people Hospitalized 63 people Patients in critical condition 22 people

Explosion sound and thick smoke: How did the fire start?

It is currently unknown exactly how many people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but the venue had a capacity of over 300 customers. Videos circulating on social media show people trying to escape in a state of panic, with horrific flames erupting from the doors.

One of the musicians who performed at the pub describes the first seconds of the accident as follows:

"I saw smoke coming from an automatic circuit breaker near the stage. Soon after, the lights went out in the whole building, then a sound like a loud explosion was heard, and the interior was covered in thick smoke within seconds."

Were the evacuation routes blocked?

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated that the fire spread very quickly and reached the ceiling in a short time. According to preliminary expert conclusions, most of the people died not from burns, but from smoke inhalation. The main aspect that puzzles investigators is that some bodies were found right in front of the fire exit door. Despite the building having four emergency exits, people did not survive. This suggests that the evacuation route may have been blocked by some obstacle.

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Investigation launched

Currently, local police and rescue services are continuing their investigation at the scene. Experts are investigating whether the tragedy was caused by a malfunction in the electrical system or failure by the management to comply with fire safety requirements.