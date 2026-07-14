The anomalous heat observed in European countries has sharply increased the demand for cooling systems. Midea, one of the world leaders in home appliance manufacturing, officially announced that it has urgently shipped 200,000 air conditioners to the continent to meet this need. This step is aimed at providing consumers with necessary equipment amid the regional climate crisis. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, an urgent order from France forced the company's logistics and production system to operate at maximum capacity. Specifically, Midea's Wuhu plant received an order for 30,000 portable air conditioners from French partners. Notably, it took only 7 days to load and ship the first 20,000 units after the order was confirmed.

Production capacity doubled

Ni Haibo, Engineering Director of the Midea Air Conditioning plant, explained that to fulfill the emergency order, the multi-functional production line at the plant was urgently adapted for portable air conditioners on July 7. As a result, daily production capacity was increased from 3,000 to 6,000 units, doubling it. Excluding the preparation process, the plant needed only 3.5 days to assemble 20,000 units.

Logistics processes were also carried out at unprecedented speeds. According to Ding Huatao, head of the plant's production department, thousands of components were delivered simultaneously. Scarce parts were brought to the plant via air transport and high-speed rail to ensure production did not stop. Chen Jinshen, an employee with 20 years of experience at the company, noted that this was the most urgent and complex order of his career.

High demand for the PortaSplit model

There is high demand in the European market, especially for portable split-system air conditioners known as PortaSplit. Since June, more than 160,000 new orders for this model have been received. Currently, these devices are being regularly shipped to Europe in batches from the factory in Guangzhou.

Midea brand products are also widely popular in the Uzbekistan market, and in hot climate conditions similar to those in Europe, the brand's energy-efficient and mobile solutions are highly rated among local consumers. This situation in Europe shows how important cooling equipment manufactured in China, including simple fans, is in the global market.

Experts note that the extreme hot weather in many regions of Europe has caused a shortage of cooling equipment. The rapid response of major corporations like Midea plays an important role in filling the market gap and protecting public health.