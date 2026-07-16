The first hug of a soldier returning from service sparks debate

·78·World
The first hug of a soldier returning from service sparks debate

A video circulating on social media showing a soldier returning from military service and meeting his loved ones at a train station has sparked widespread discussion.

In the video, the soldier's mother is seen rushing toward her long-awaited son to hug him. However, the young man bypasses his mother and rushes into the arms of his girlfriend first. This caused the mother to be left slightly behind.

These frames have triggered various opinions among internet users. Some argue that the young man should have first hugged his mother, who gave him life and waited for his safe return.

Other users approach the situation differently, emphasizing that a person should decide for themselves who to hug first and that it is not right to draw conclusions based on a single video.

The short video has caused thousands of comments and discussions on social media, dividing users into two opposing camps.

SoldierMilitary ServiceSocial MediaViral VideoFamily Relations
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