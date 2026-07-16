Parasailing tragedy: tourist dies after falling from 30 meters

·38·World
Parasailing tragedy: tourist dies after falling from 30 meters

A 70-year-old Australian businessman died in an accident while vacationing on the island of Phuket, Thailand. The tragedy occurred on July 12 during a parasailing session.

It is reported that a few seconds after taking off with an instructor, the tourist fell to the ground from a height of approximately 30 meters. The incident took place at a resort, and the tragedy was fully captured on camera as his wife was recording the flight.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, despite all the efforts of the doctors, he passed away due to the severe injuries he sustained.

Following the incident, the parasailing instructor was detained by law enforcement agencies. According to his initial statement, he accidentally pressed the locking lever of the safety harness while taking off due to negligence. Investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

ParasailingPhuketThailandAccidentTragedy
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