Pipes collapse onto taxi, driver survives

A traffic accident involving a truck and several cars occurred on the Warsaw Highway in Moscow. As a result of the incident, metal pipes being transported by the truck fell onto the road, damaging the vehicles.

Footage circulating on social media shows the pipes collapsing onto a taxi, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Eyewitnesses noted that the incident could have had much more severe consequences.

According to preliminary information, a total of four cars were damaged in the accident. Despite this, remarkably, no one was injured during the incident. The taxi driver also survived, despite the pipes falling directly onto the vehicle.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many describing it as a true miracle. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the causes of the accident.