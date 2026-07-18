Iran gives US a two-to-three-day deadline: new threat issued

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has announced that if US attacks continue, retaliatory measures will be sharply intensified. According to a corps representative, after another two to three days of strikes, "full-scale offensive operations" could begin.

This statement came as the US Central Command announced the start of a new wave of attacks against Iran.

What did the Iranian side announce?

According to the state TV channel IRIB, Mohsen Rezaee, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader and a high-ranking official of the corps, stated that if US actions continue, Tehran will expand its retaliatory operations.

"If US attacks continue for another two to three days, we will begin full-scale offensive operations," he said.

Rezaee did not provide detailed information about the scale or specific targets of the potential strikes.

Warning also issued to Middle Eastern countries

The Iranian official emphasized that no country in the region could fully protect itself from Tehran's offensive actions.

This statement can be interpreted as a warning to US military bases in the Middle East and neighboring countries. However, it was not specified which countries or facilities were being referred to.

CENTCOM announced the start of new strikes

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a new wave of attacks against Iran had begun.

The command's statement said the operations were being carried out under the direction of the US President.

"These strikes are aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities as directed by the Commander-in-Chief," the statement said.

The US side has also not provided full details on the exact scale or results of the strikes.

Tensions in the region may escalate further

The parties' sharp mutual statements indicate that the situation in the Middle East could worsen.

If the US continues its attacks and Iran begins its promised operations, the likelihood of the conflict affecting other countries in the region increases. So far, there has been no information about new initiatives for diplomatic dialogue or de-escalation.