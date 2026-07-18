Tottenham makes its next big-money signing: Savinho is London-bound

·29·Sport
Tottenham makes its next big-money signing: Savinho is London-bound

Continuing their activity in the summer transfer window, London club Tottenham is very close to signing Manchester City winger Savinho. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the total value of this transfer is expected to be £65 million. The Brazilian player has long been on the radar of the "Spurs." This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Following a disappointing performance last season, the Tottenham team has begun a radical squad overhaul under the leadership of new head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The 22-year-old Savinho is expected to become a key part of these reforms. It is known that the London club monitored the talented Brazilian during the previous transfer window as well, but the deal did not materialize at that time.

Record spending in the transfer market

This summer transfer window is proving to be unprecedentedly expensive for Tottenham. Roberto De Zerbi has already spent over £200 million to strengthen the team. Savinho's transfer is a testament to the club's high ambitions. Experts believe the club may announce several more new names before the transfer window closes.

Savinho's time at Manchester City was not particularly successful. Last season, he made 24 appearances in the English Premier League, managing to score only one goal. Nevertheless, the Tottenham coaching staff highly values the player's potential and believes he can showcase his best qualities within De Zerbi's system.

The player himself hinted at his departure from Manchester via social media. He posted a photo on his Instagram page featuring a suitcase and the caption "off for a little getaway." This situation further fueled speculation among fans that his move to the London club is virtually a done deal.

Future plans for Manchester City and Tottenham

Manchester City has already begun searching for a suitable replacement for the Brazilian player. According to Goal.com, the "Cityzens" have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain's young talent Ibrahim Mbaye. Interestingly, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and RB Leipzig are also competing for the 18-year-old.

For Tottenham, who finished last season in 17th place in the league table, deepening the squad is a matter of life and death. De Zerbi is particularly aiming to increase competition in the attacking line. At the same time, the coach is in communication with other members of the team. According to Football London, he spoke with 21-year-old Mathys Tel, emphasizing that despite new transfers, he remains an important part of the plans for the 2026-27 season.

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