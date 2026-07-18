Did Jean-Claude Van Damme convert to Islam: why are the reports online controversial?

·36·Culture
Did Jean-Claude Van Damme convert to Islam: why are the reports online controversial?

Rumors about Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme converting to Islam are being discussed on social media once again. This was sparked by comments the actor made in one of his previous interviews regarding Muslim dietary culture and Islam.

In one of his interviews, Van Damme reportedly described Arab cuisine and the Muslim way of eating as healthy. Following these remarks, some users began spreading speculation that he had converted to Islam.

However, there is no official statement in open sources where the actor himself confirms his conversion to Islam. Therefore, it is not accurate to present this news as a confirmed fact.

Furthermore, claims that Van Damme stopped receiving movie roles after his comments about Islam have not been confirmed by reliable sources. Additionally, the fact that the actor's son, Kristopher, married Azerbaijani native Suada Hajizade cannot be considered evidence of his own personal religious beliefs.

Jean-Claude Van DammeKristopherSuada Hajizade
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Dilnoz premieres "Qizim" (My Daughter), a song dedicated to her daughter (video)Dilnoz premieres "Qizim" (My Daughter), a song dedicated to her daughter (video)Today, 16:26“Janimde” quickly captured the hearts of fans (video)“Janimde” quickly captured the hearts of fans (video)Today, 16:10Durdona Qurbonova purchased her dream car (video)Durdona Qurbonova purchased her dream car (video)Today, 15:57Yulduz Usmonova changes her image and appears with a new look! (video)Yulduz Usmonova changes her image and appears with a new look! (video)Today, 14:49Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)Unexpected situation: “Ummon” group fails to appear for their scheduled concert in Bukhara (video)Today, 13:56Joyful news: Madina Tojiboyeva, daughter of the late Hojiboy Tojiboyev, has become a mother! (video)Joyful news: Madina Tojiboyeva, daughter of the late Hojiboy Tojiboyev, has become a mother! (video)Today, 12:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)