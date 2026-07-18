Did Jean-Claude Van Damme convert to Islam: why are the reports online controversial?

Rumors about Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme converting to Islam are being discussed on social media once again. This was sparked by comments the actor made in one of his previous interviews regarding Muslim dietary culture and Islam.

In one of his interviews, Van Damme reportedly described Arab cuisine and the Muslim way of eating as healthy. Following these remarks, some users began spreading speculation that he had converted to Islam.

However, there is no official statement in open sources where the actor himself confirms his conversion to Islam. Therefore, it is not accurate to present this news as a confirmed fact.

Furthermore, claims that Van Damme stopped receiving movie roles after his comments about Islam have not been confirmed by reliable sources. Additionally, the fact that the actor's son, Kristopher, married Azerbaijani native Suada Hajizade cannot be considered evidence of his own personal religious beliefs.