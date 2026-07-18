Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on the country's population to maintain cleanliness

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the country's citizens to treat cleanliness as a daily habit. He emphasized that hygiene should not be the responsibility of a specific office or individual employees, but a personal duty for every citizen.

This approach is being promoted under the "Clean India" (Swachh Bharat Abhiyan) program. The initiative aims to improve sanitation and hygiene conditions, maintain cleanliness in public spaces, and raise environmental awareness among the population.

The main focus is on reducing littering on streets, keeping public areas tidy, and adhering to personal hygiene. The goal is to make cleanliness a permanent lifestyle rather than a temporary campaign.

Protecting water bodies and rivers from pollution also plays a significant role in the initiative. Awareness campaigns are being conducted to preserve the Ganges River and strengthen responsibility toward the environment.

At the same time, work continues in India to build public toilets and improve sanitary conditions for the population. These measures serve to expand hygiene culture and reduce health risks for the public.