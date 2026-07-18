Trump suggests surprise hosting idea for 2038 World Cup

The USA is ready to host another World Cup after the 2026 tournament. President Donald Trump stated that the country could host a future tournament at a high level even independently, without Canada and Mexico.

However, another option mentioned by Trump attracted more attention — according to him, the USA and China could co-host a future World Cup.

USA wants to host another World Cup

Donald Trump spoke about this at a joint press conference with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In his view, the 2026 tournament demonstrated the USA's capacity to organize major sporting events. Therefore, the country could be a contender for another World Cup in the future.

Trump expressed that next time, the USA is also prepared to host the tournament independently, without the participation of Canada and Mexico.

Trump mentioned the USA and China option

The US President also spoke about another idea discussed with Gianni Infantino.

“Gianni told me that China and the USA could co-host the next World Cup. Flights between games for the players would be short and convenient. They would certainly like that,” Fox News quotes Trump as saying.

For now, this proposal is being mentioned as a discussed idea rather than an official hosting bid.

Hosts for the next two World Cups are known

Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the main matches of the 2030 World Cup.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the tournament's first edition, some matches will also be held in South America. They are planned to be hosted by Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

The 2034 World Cup will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Main intrigue surrounds the 2038 World Cup

The host country for the 2038 World Cup has not yet been determined. Therefore, the number of countries wishing to host the tournament and potential joint bids may increase in the coming years.

The USA being a contender for another World Cup is not unexpected. But if the joint hosting by the USA and China mentioned by Trump comes to fruition, it would become one of the most unusual projects in the history of World Cups.