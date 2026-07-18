Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov met with the British Ambassador toUzbekistan, Timothy Smart. The conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere, and it appears the parties exchanged views on football and sports relations.

At the end of the meeting, the ambassador was presented with an Uzbekistan national team jersey signed by Khusanov.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere

The circulated photos show Abdukodir Khusanov and Timothy Smart chatting in an informal setting.

During the meeting, the player's career in England, the development of Uzbek football, and sports ties between the two countries were likely discussed.

So far, no additional official information has been provided regarding the details of the conversation.

A special gift was presented to the ambassador

At the conclusion of the meeting, Abdukodir Khusanov gifted Timothy Smart a national team jersey featuring the Uzbekistan Football Association emblem.

The jersey also bears a large personal autograph from Khusanov. The parties posed for a photo together with this commemorative gift.

Khusanov is promoting Uzbekistan in British football

Abdukodir Khusanov's meeting with the British representative also carries symbolic significance. The Uzbek defender is active in English football, contributing to the growing international interest in the country's football.

Each of his matches and off-pitch meetings is important for the image of Uzbek football abroad.

This conversation with Timothy Smart was another bright example of sports diplomacy.