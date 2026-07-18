Israel destroyed three schools in southern Lebanon

It has been reported that on July 17, the Israeli military destroyed three schools in southern Lebanon. This was announced by the country's Minister of Education, Rima Karami.

According to her, the military first removed equipment from the schools and then demolished the buildings using explosives. As a result, these educational institutions have been added to the list of schools destroyed during the war.

Karami called on the international community to pressure Israel to protect educational institutions and stop attacks against them.

According to UNESCO data, as of June, 17 schools in Lebanon had been completely destroyed and over 100 had been damaged. After the latest incident, the number of destroyed schools has reached at least 20. It is noted that as a result of the conflict, nearly 500,000 children have been deprived of the opportunity to receive an education.