Smoke Reaches the US: Trump Threatens Additional Tariffs Over Canadian Smoke

·35·World
Smoke Reaches the US: Trump Threatens Additional Tariffs Over Canadian Smoke

Smoke from wildfires in Canada spreading into the US has sparked a dispute between Washington and Ottawa. US President Donald Trump criticized the Canadian government for failing to adequately manage its forests.

Trump called the situation "unacceptable" on his Truth Social page. He stated that Canada's sluggishness in addressing the wildfire problem is causing both environmental and economic losses for the US.

The US leader said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to ask what measures are being taken. Trump also suggested that costs arising from smoke and air pollution could be added to tariffs on Canadian products.

In response to the criticism, the Canadian side stated that 12 billion Canadian dollars have been spent on forest protection and fire prevention since 2020. Officials also emphasized their long-standing cooperation with the US in this area.

Currently, the largest fires continue in the northwestern part of Ontario province. They have damaged hundreds of thousands of hectares, and thousands of people have been evacuated.

It is noted that the risk of forest fires is increasing against the backdrop of climate change. This problem remains urgent not only for Canada but also for the US.

Donald TrumpCanadaWildfiresUS-Canada RelationsEnvironment
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