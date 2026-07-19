Millionaires are spending record amounts on dinosaur skeletons

·2·World
Millionaires are spending record amounts on dinosaur skeletons

Interest in unusual collections is growing among the world's wealthiest people. Now, alongside expensive works of art or football clubs, they are also purchasing dinosaur skeletons for millions of dollars. This was reported by Bloomberg.

It is reported that some billionaires view these ancient finds not only as unique collectibles but also as investments whose value may increase over the years.

One such person is technology entrepreneur and billionaire Dan O'Dowd. He purchased a Tyrannosaurus skeleton nicknamed "Samson" for $600,000. The billionaire described the purchase as "the most amazing trophy a human can own."

Experts note that the price of such ancient remains depends on a number of factors. In particular, their authenticity, state of preservation, the rarity of the dinosaur species, and the completeness of the find are considered the main criteria.

Recently, at a Sotheby's auction in New York City, a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named "Gas" was sold to an anonymous buyer participating by phone for a record $50.1 million.

This result surpassed last year's record. In 2024, a Stegosaurus skeleton nicknamed "Apex" was sold for $44.6 million. Notably, although the price for "Gas" was expected to be around $20–30 million before the auction, its final price rose significantly higher than anticipated.

According to reports, these skeletons are among the largest and best-preserved dinosaur remains ever found. They were discovered between 2021 and 2023 on a ranch in South Dakota, USA. The nickname "Gas" was given in honor of the owner of the land where the excavation took place.

Experts believe that interest in rare paleontological finds may continue to grow in the coming years. For this reason, dinosaur skeletons are becoming not only a heritage of scientific importance but also one of the most valuable collection assets.

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