Saudi Arabia Announces Important News for Umrah Pilgrims

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced important news for those planning to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. A one-year multiple-entry Umrah visa has now been introduced in the country. The new regulation allows pilgrims to enter Saudi Arabia multiple times and plan their trips more conveniently.

According to the new rules, this visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. Visa holders can enter Saudi Arabia multiple times within this period and are entitled to stay in the country for a total of up to 90 days.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports that this initiative is being implemented as part of the country's Saudi Vision 2030 strategy and the Pilgrim Experience Program . The main goal of the project is to create more favorable conditions for pilgrims, improve the quality of services, and expand access to digital services.

In accordance with the new procedure, before each trip, pilgrims must purchase a service package from an approved service provider through the Nusuk platform. Additionally, a special permit must be obtained through the Nusuk mobile application to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The Ministry stated that the visa is temporarily suspended after each visit upon leaving the country. It is automatically reactivated once the requirements for the next trip are met.

Currently, this visa is not valid during the Hajj season, from the first day of Dhu al-Qi'dah to the 13th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.