Recently, many fans have noted significant changes not only in Lamine Yamal's performance on the pitch but also in his demeanor. So, what is the reason behind the young footballer becoming so calm and confident?

According to reports, Lamine and Ines Garcia Santos first met online. They chatted for a long time before meeting in person, and their relationship began in early 2026. However, the footballer kept this information private for a long time.

21-year-old Ines Garcia Santos is a well-known blogger born in Seville, Spain. She creates content about fashion, beauty, and travel. Ines is known for her modesty, calmness, and desire to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

Fans believe that a new chapter in Yamal's life began after he met Ines. The footballer, who previously often caused discussions due to events off the pitch, now appears much more composed and steady.

This change seems to be reflected in his actions on the pitch as well. Yamal is playing with more confidence, and his ability to make calm decisions in crucial moments is catching everyone's attention. Ines, for her part, supports him from the stands whenever possible during important matches.

Of course, it would not be right to attribute the footballer's success solely to love. However, fans note that after meeting Ines, Yamal has begun to appear more calm and composed both in life and in football. Perhaps the presence of such a person in his life has triggered positive changes.