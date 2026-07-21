10 Green Bottles by the Roadside Become a Mystery

An unusual installation that appeared on a wall along the A39 Truro–Falmouth road in Cornwall, England, has sparked great interest among locals and social media users. To this day, the author of this creative idea remains unknown.

The subject is a series of green bottles placed on the wall. Their number, much like in the popular children's song "Ten Green Bottles" is gradually decreasing. Later, mugs, decorative duck figurines, and other items were added to the display, making the wall look even more intriguing.

Local resident Rachel Ogle created a Facebook group dedicated to this unusual initiative called "Just Another Mug On The Wall" She says that thousands of people have joined the group in a short time and are regularly following the changes on the wall.

According to Ogle, at one point all the bottles disappeared, but soon they reappeared, only to start decreasing in number again. She believes that while one person may have started it, others have since joined in.

"Every time a new item appears on the wall, people get very excited. This place has truly become a fascinating topic of discussion for many," says Rachel Ogle.

Cornwall Council stated they are aware of the situation and will not take any action as long as the items on the wall do not pose a threat to public safety. Today, this mysterious roadside installation has become a unique local landmark.