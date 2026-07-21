First-ever World Cup match to be held in a 'sky' stadium

·44·Sport
First-ever World Cup match to be held in a 'sky' stadium

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is planning to build a unique stadium for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. As part of the project, the arena will be constructed on top of the futuristic 'The Line' megastructure, at a height of 350 meters above ground level.

According to reports, the stadium will be able to accommodate over 46,000 fans. During matches, spectators will feel as if they are watching the game in the sky, above the clouds. The arena will also offer a unique panoramic view of the city.

The project developers state that this stadium will embody modern architecture, advanced technology, and eco-friendly solutions. The sports complex is planned to run entirely on renewable energy and is expected to become one of the most iconic venues of the 2034 World Cup. It is said that this project will provide football fans with a completely new and unforgettable viewing experience.

World CupSaudi ArabiaThe LineFootball StadiumInnovation
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