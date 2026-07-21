Metallurg brings back Saidov to management: the goal is the Super League

There has been a change in the management of the Bekabad club Metallurg. Shavkat Saidov, a familiar face to the club, has replaced Ulugbek Mirzaev, who had been serving as general director until now.

It is reported that the new appointment is linked to the team's plans to return to the Super League. The Metallurg board has once again placed its trust in the experience of a specialist who has managed the club before.

Saidov returned to Metallurg

Shavkat Saidov served as general director of Metallurg for many years. He knows the club's system, the team's internal capabilities, and the football environment in Bekabad very well.

After the team was disbanded at the end of 2024, Saidov was relieved of his duties. Later, he worked in the management of the Bunyodkor football academy.

Now, the experienced functionary has returned to the Bekabad club and has begun performing the duties of general director.

Ulugbek Mirzaev has left the position

Saidov was appointed to replace Ulugbek Mirzaev, who had been serving as general director of Metallurg until now.

The club's management may be aiming to strengthen experience and stability in the management system through this decision. Especially for a team fighting to return to the Super League, management decisions and organizational work are of great importance.

No additional information has been provided regarding the terms of the appointment and the specific tasks set before Saidov.

The main goal is a return to the Super League

Metallurg is participating in the Pro League this season. The team aims to finish in one of the top spots at the end of the championship and return to the elite of Uzbekistan football.

The return of Shavkat Saidov to the club is also seen as part of this strategic plan. During his previous tenure, he participated in Metallurg's organizational and sporting processes.

Now he faces the task of increasing the team's potential, strengthening the internal system, and creating the necessary conditions for the fight for a Super League spot.

The Miners are in fourth place

After nine rounds, Metallurg is in fourth place in the Pro League standings with 18 points.

The team has not drifted far from the leading group and has the opportunity to continue the fight for the top spots in the next part of the season.

How Shavkat Saidov's return will affect the results will become clear in the coming rounds. The main task for the Bekabad side remains unchanged — to lead Metallurg back to the Super League.