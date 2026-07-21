Vinícius undergoes chin correction during vacation

Brazil national team and Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior decided to make changes to his appearance during his vacation. According to TMK, the footballer underwent a cosmetic procedure to correct his chin area.

The source reports that the player performed this procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil. So far, neither Vinícius nor his representatives have provided an official comment regarding the details of the procedure.

The procedure was carried out after the World Cup

Vinícius went on vacation after finishing his participation in the 2026 World Cup. According to reports, he first vacationed in Europe with Virginia, then returned to Brazil and visited a cosmetic clinic.

No detailed information has been provided regarding the type of procedure the footballer underwent or how much time is required to maintain the results.

The circulating reports only state that a cosmetic procedure aimed at correcting the shape of the chin was performed.

Brazil left the World Cup early

Although the Brazil national team arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the main favorites, they bid farewell to the competition in the first knockout stage.

The team lost 1-2 to Norway in the round of 16. Following this result, the Brazilian players went on vacation before the club season.

Vinícius also stepped away from football for a while to rest and focus on personal matters.

Preparation for the new season begins at Real Madrid

After the vacation ends, Vinícius is expected to return to the Madrid club and join the pre-season preparations.

Real Madrid will play their first official match of the new season on August 22. The Madrid side will face Espanyol away.

Vinícius remains one of the key players in the team's attacking line. Therefore, for the fans, his physical condition at the start of the new season will be more important than his cosmetic changes.

The footballer's decision sparked discussion

Any changes made to the appearance of famous athletes are quickly discussed on social media. The news about Vinícius's chin correction also sparked various opinions among fans.

However, the cosmetic procedure is the footballer's personal choice. Now, the main focus will be on his return to Real Madrid after the vacation and his performance in the new season.