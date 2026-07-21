Argentina national team returns to Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi did not attend the ceremony

·60·Sport
Argentina national team returns to Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi did not attend the ceremony

Despite losing the World Cup final to Spain, the Argentina national team was ceremonially welcomed by thousands of fans in Buenos Aires. However, team captain Lionel Messi did not participate in the event in the capital. According to Ixbt.com, the legendary forward flew directly to Miami, from where he headed to his hometown of Rosario for a short vacation. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

On Monday, 16 out of 26 players arrived at Ezeiza International Airport, led by head coach Lionel Scaloni. Despite the defeat, the players were greeted with a red carpet and a military orchestra. Afterward, the "Albiceleste" delegation headed to the Argentine Football Association's training base, named after Lionel Andres Messi, in an open-top bus. Along the way, fans cheered for their heroes.

The President's reaction and the team's mood

Speaking about the team's mood, Argentine President Javier Milei noted that the players were not in a celebratory mood after the final defeat. Nevertheless, the head of state stated that this team has achieved historic results and deserves a proper welcome. "They decided not to celebrate because they were disappointed about not winning, but someone had to do what was right for this amazing team," the president said.

When asked about Lionel Messi's decision not to attend the ceremony, Milei urged fans to respect the captain's choice. According to him, players are human beings too and have the right to make decisions based on their emotions. The president emphasized that the team, which has reached four finals in the last three World Cups (including regional tournaments), is the pride of the country.

Criticism and the players' response

The playing style of the Argentina national team in the final match drew much criticism. Recall that five players were cautioned during the game, and Enzo Fernandez was sent off. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul responded to the criticism via social media, stating that the greatest pain was not being able to bring the trophy home.

In his message, Rodrigo De Paul noted that the bond between the fans and the team is more important than any trophy. Currently, many members of the team are taking a short break before returning to their clubs. Lionel Messi is expected to return to the USA after his break in Rosario to continue his matches for Inter Miami.

ArgentinaLionel MessiLionel ScaloniFootballWorld Cup
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