Shahlo Ahmedova had a bouquet thrown at her face! How did Shahlo Ahmedova react to the incident on stage?

·0·Culture
Shahlo Ahmedova had a bouquet thrown at her face! How did Shahlo Ahmedova react to the incident on stage?

A video capturing singer Shahlo Ahmedova's performance at a concert is circulating widely on social media. During her live performance, one of the audience members threw a bouquet directly at the singer's face.

In the video, an individual standing near the stage is seen initially appearing to offer flowers to Shahlo Ahmedova. The singer smiled and reached out her hand, but the audience member pulled the bouquet back instead of handing it over.

A short time later, while Shahlo Ahmedova was continuing her song, the same audience member threw the bouquet toward her face. Despite the unexpected action, the singer did not stop her performance.

Shahlo Ahmedova calmly picked up the bouquet and continued singing without expressing any objection. Her composed behavior on stage is currently being discussed by social media users.

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