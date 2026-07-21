Individual attempting to start a fire in front of a New York courthouse apprehended (video)

On July 20 of this year, an attempt to start a fire occurred in front of the immigration court building located in the Manhattan district of New York City, USA. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras installed outside the building.

The circulated footage shows an unidentified man deliberately setting a fire in front of the courthouse. Upon receiving reports of the incident, emergency services arrived at the scene, and the fire was extinguished in a short time.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident, and the building did not sustain significant damage.

Currently, investigative actions are underway regarding this incident. Authorities are working to clarify the causes of the event and the motives behind the suspect's actions.