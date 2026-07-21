Individual attempting to start a fire in front of a New York courthouse apprehended (video)

·1·World
Individual attempting to start a fire in front of a New York courthouse apprehended (video)

On July 20 of this year, an attempt to start a fire occurred in front of the immigration court building located in the Manhattan district of New York City, USA. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras installed outside the building.

The circulated footage shows an unidentified man deliberately setting a fire in front of the courthouse. Upon receiving reports of the incident, emergency services arrived at the scene, and the fire was extinguished in a short time.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect at the scene. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident, and the building did not sustain significant damage.

Currently, investigative actions are underway regarding this incident. Authorities are working to clarify the causes of the event and the motives behind the suspect's actions.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Quadruplets sharing a single placenta born healthy in AustraliaQuadruplets sharing a single placenta born healthy in AustraliaToday, 17:36Vinícius undergoes chin correction during vacationVinícius undergoes chin correction during vacationToday, 17:21Woman rejected for job trashes coffee shopWoman rejected for job trashes coffee shopToday, 16:48First death caused by meat allergy resulting from tick biteFirst death caused by meat allergy resulting from tick biteToday, 14:53Death of a 150-year-old shark surprises scientistsDeath of a 150-year-old shark surprises scientistsToday, 14:36Man who walked a goat on Red Square jailed for 5 days (video)Man who walked a goat on Red Square jailed for 5 days (video)Today, 14:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?