FIFA puts World Cup final stadium turf up for sale

FIFA has launched another unusual way to generate revenue following the World Cup. Now, pieces of turf from the stadium that hosted the final match are being sold as exclusive souvenirs for football fans.

It is reported that genuine pieces of turf taken from the pitch at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA, where the World Cup final took place, will be placed in special transparent acrylic capsules. Each souvenir is planned to be provided with a unique certificate.

A total of 2,026 pieces will be produced for this collection. While the price for standard versions starts at $450, premium sets featuring additional memorabilia and special decorations are valued at up to $3,000.

This initiative is expected to spark significant interest among football fans. In this way, FIFA is turning the pitch of the final stadium into a valuable collectible souvenir, creating a new source of revenue.