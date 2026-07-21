Woman rejected for job trashes coffee shop

In a coffee shop in São Paulo, Brazil, the drastic actions of a woman who was not hired have sparked widespread discussion on social media.

According to the woman, she worked a full shift at the coffee shop for one day, completing all tasks. However, at the end of the workday, the management informed her that she would not be hired. The woman claimed that she had been forced to work for free all day and was "treated like a slave."

Enraged, the woman overturned items inside the coffee shop, damaged equipment, and threatened the manager with a knife during the altercation. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene. An investigation into the incident is underway. The circulated videos are causing heated debates among internet users.