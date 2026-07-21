Cleanliness above life: Two elderly women cleaning window awnings from the fifth floor spark debate

·62·World
Cleanliness above life: Two elderly women cleaning window awnings from the fifth floor spark debate

Footage of two elderly women has sparked widespread debate on social media. In the video, one of the women climbs out of a fifth-floor apartment window, attempting to clean dust accumulated on the awning with a vacuum cleaner.

The most dangerous aspect is that she did not use any safety harness or protective equipment. Viewers were deeply concerned for the woman's safety, as a single wrong move could have led to severe consequences.

In the comments under the video, many emphasized that such cleaning methods should be abandoned. Others jokingly dubbed the elderly women as "extreme cleaners."

SafetySocial MediaViral VideoUzbekistanExtreme Cleaning
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