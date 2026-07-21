Huvaydo Jumayeva: "Bobur Mansurov's vines are more prestigious than series and movies" (video)

Comedic actress Huvaydo Jumayeva, appearing on the "Jamuljam" project hosted by Jamshid Bobojonov, stated that for today's actors and actresses, appearing in Bobur Mansurov's vines has become more prestigious than acting in series or movies.

According to the actress, while people used to dream of playing roles in films by famous director Rustam Sadiyev, today the goal of many artists has shifted to working with Bobur Mansurov.

"Nowadays, appearing in Bobur Mansurov's vines brings more prestige than series and movies. In the past, we used to dream, 'If only I could act in Rustam Sadiyev's films.' Now, 70 percent of actors and actresses are walking around saying, 'If only Bobur Mansurov would call me,'" said Huvaydo Jumayeva.

During the conversation, host Jamshid Bobojonov asked the actress how she received her first invitation from Bobur Mansurov.

In response to this question, Huvaydo Jumayeva said that the call was completely unexpected.

"He called while we were returning from an event in Jizzakh. I recognized his voice immediately. He is a very sincere person with great manners. When he said, 'Sister, we would like to invite you to film,' I replied, 'I have been waiting for this call for months.' I don't hide my feelings. I gave my consent immediately, and then we discussed the rest of the details," she shared, recalling the memory.

The actress's comments are being hotly debated on social media. While some have supported her assessment of Bobur Mansurov's work, others are expressing their own opinions on the topic.