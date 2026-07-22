A simple jump on a trampoline led to a stroke in a 13-year-old boy

·0·World
A simple jump on a trampoline led to a stroke in a 13-year-old boy

An unusual incident that occurred in Great Britain has put many parents on high alert. A 13-year-old teenager suffered a stroke and 19 micro-strokes after falling while jumping on a trampoline. Doctors stated that this severe condition was caused by an injury to the carotid artery in the neck area.

It is reported that the teenager initially felt fine after falling from the trampoline. However, a week later, his parents, Andy and Chantal Shirz, found their son unconscious in the bathroom. The left side of the boy's face was drooping, the left side of his body was paralyzed, and his speech was impaired.

The parents immediately called an ambulance. Based on the results of a CT scan, doctors diagnosed the boy with a stroke. During the examinations, it was discovered that the carotid artery in his neck had torn during the fall from the trampoline, leading to the formation of a blood clot.

During his treatment in the hospital, the teenager suffered another 19 micro-strokes. This occurred as a result of blood clot fragments traveling to the blood vessels in his brain.

To save the boy's life, doctors performed a complex four-hour surgical procedure. During the operation, two blood clots were removed, one of which was 2.5 centimeters long.

After five weeks of treatment, the teenager was discharged home. With the help of doctors, he has almost fully regained his ability to move. However, complications such as rapid fatigue and slowed speech still persist.

The boy's father called the situation a true miracle. According to him, doctors said the teenager's life was saved because blood circulation in the brain was maintained through other blood vessels.

Experts remind us that although jumping on a trampoline may seem safe, an improper landing or a strong impact to the neck area can lead to severe consequences. Therefore, it is important to ensure adult supervision and strict adherence to safety rules when children use such attractions.

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