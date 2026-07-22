Founder of the "Osobnyak" theater, renowned actor Dmitry Podnozov has passed away

Dmitry Podnozov, the artistic director and founder of the "Osobnyak" drama theater in Saint Petersburg, known for his roles in popular series such as "Kamenskaya," "Secrets of the Investigation," and "Chernobyl," passed away on July 20 at the age of 64.

Zamin.uz provides details on the artist's passing, his battle with a serious illness, and his creative journey.

Serious illness and his final days

As reported on the theater's official "VKontakte" page, the actor had been battling severe cancer for the past six months.

Diagnosis: In December 2025, Podnozov was diagnosed with lung cancer that had metastasized to the brain.

Fundraising campaign: The actor's wife, Alisa Oleynik, and his colleagues (including actor Sergey Zhigunov) organized an emergency fundraiser for his treatment.

Final days: In June 2026, the actor's condition worsened, and he was admitted to the intensive care unit, after which he was discharged from the hospital to continue treatment at home.

From the theater team's heartfelt message: "Yesterday, our friend, mentor, colleague, and family member Dmitry Podnozov passed away. He was not only a great artist but also a great person to whom one could always turn for help and support. He led the theater and all of us to the very end."

The farewell and memorial service will take place at the "Osobnyak" theater, which he founded.

Creative journey in theater and cinema

Dmitry Podnozov was born on December 17, 1961, in Leningrad. After graduating from the Leningrad Institute of Theatre, Music and Cinematography (the workshop of People's Artist of the USSR Ruben Agamirzyan), he served in the Sovetsk and Pskov drama theaters.

In 1989, he founded his own independent project in Leningrad — the "Osobnyak" drama theater — and served as its artistic director until the end of his life.

Film debut: In 1987, in the film "Habitat" («Sreda obitaniya»).

Famous series: "Kamenskaya," "Secrets of the Investigation" («Tayni sledstviya»), "The Icebreaker" («Ledokol»), "Chernobyl."

Feature films: "Prophet. The Story of Alexander Pushkin," "Captain Volkonogov Escaped," and "Heart of the World" («Serdse mira»), which won the grand prize at the "Kinotavr" festival.

Dmitry Podnozov: Key facts