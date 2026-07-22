Weather surprises expected in August: Will temperatures drop sharply?

·1·World
Weather surprises expected in August: Will temperatures drop sharply?

August may be remembered for deviations from climatic norms, sharp temperature changes, downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Synoptics have released preliminary and general forecasts for this month.

Zamin.uz provides details on the expected weather outlook and warnings from experts.

From hot days to coolness: Temperature dynamics throughout the month

According to Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist at the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, the average monthly temperature in August is expected to be approximately 1 degree higher than the climatic norm. However, the weather will gradually cool down throughout the month:

  • First ten days: The warmest period of the month. Nights will be +13...+18 degrees, and days will be +20...+25 degrees warm.

  • Second ten days: The air will cool down significantly. At night, it will be +11...+16 degrees, and during the day, thermometer readings will not rise above +17...+22 degrees.

  • Third ten days (End of the month): Temperatures will continue to drop. Nights will be around +8...+13 degrees, and days will be around +15...+20 degrees warm.

Sharp changes and nature's whims

Leonid Starkov, a leading meteorologist at the "Gismeteo" portal, notes that sharp changes, such as a sudden drop in temperature by several degrees within a day, are not excluded in August.

The situation in the capital (Moscow) region is expected to be even more complex:

  • Hazardous events: There is a high risk of downpours, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

  • Forecast uncertainty: Due to the complexity of atmospheric processes, it is almost impossible to accurately predict the intensity or destructive potential of such anomalous events a month in advance.

Why long-term forecasts cannot be 100% trusted?

Experts explain that the expected sharp changes and thunderstorm activity can only be accurately assessed 3–5 days before the event begins.

Tatyana Pozdnyakova: "It is precisely during this 3-5 day period that the main meteorological processes determining weather characteristics, such as the formation of strong cumulonimbus clouds that signal thunderstorms, become clearly visible."

Therefore, while synoptics outline general trends, it is recommended to rely on daily weather forecasts issued closer to the date when making daily plans.

August temperature forecast

August period

Night

Day

I ten days (Beginning of month)

+13°C ... +18°C

+20°C ... +25°C

II ten days (Middle of month)

+11°C ... +16°C

+17°C ... +22°C

III ten days (End of month)

+8°C ... +13°C

+15°C ... +20°C

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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