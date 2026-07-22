Tunnel collapse in India: 12 workers killed

In northeastern Sikkim state, a powerful explosion in a tunnel under construction has had severe consequences. According to preliminary reports, the tragedy resulted in at least 12 workers killed, while another 13 people are missing . This was reported by BBC .

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 20 approximately 1.5 kilometers inside the tunnel. Experts conclude that the explosion of methane gas trapped between rock layers caused the disaster. Following the explosion, part of the tunnel collapsed, and thick smoke and toxic gases spread into the air.

The tunnel where the tragedy occurred is part of a major infrastructure project to transport water from the Teesta River to hydroelectric power plant turbines . The project is being implemented by the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

According to official data, at the time of the incident, 27 workers were working at various points in the tunnel. Two of them managed to get out in time, while the remaining 25 were trapped inside.

According to police, so far the bodies of 12 workers have been found. Rescuers are continuing the search for the remaining 13 workers without interruption.

Law enforcement agencies have identified seven of the deceased. It is reported that among them are residents of Sikkim, as well as migrant workers from West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

Currently, India's National Disaster Response Force is conducting search and rescue operations in a 200-meter section of the tunnel. Experts are clearing the debris step by step in hopes of finding survivors.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that a special investigation commission has been formed to fully study the causes of the incident.