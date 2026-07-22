Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in Turkey

An investigation has been launched into the mass illness of Russian tourists at a five-star hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Following the incident, Rospotrebnadzor requested official information and investigation results from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

According to initial reports, more than ten guests, including children, exhibited symptoms resembling poisoning or a bacterial infection. The exact cause of the illness has not yet been officially confirmed.

Official request sent to Turkey

Rospotrebnadzor announced on its Telegram channel that it has reached out to the Turkish Ministry of Health regarding the incident in Alanya.

The Russian side is awaiting official information regarding the investigation being conducted at the hotel, the causes of the tourists' illness, and the results of laboratory tests.

A similar request has been sent to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia. Through this, it is planned to obtain additional information about the condition of the tourists and the details of the incident from the companies that sold the tour packages to the hotel.

Which hotel is being referred to?

Reports mention the five-star World Star Beach Resort & Spa hotel in Alanya.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, more than ten vacationers, including children, have experienced health problems. One of the guests suggested that the illness might have been caused by bacterial contamination in the swimming pool.

However, this version has not yet been confirmed by laboratory tests or official investigation results.

It is also reported that some tourists were dissatisfied with the sanitary conditions in the hotel rooms. The hotel reopened on June 15 following renovation work.

What recommendations were given to tourists?

Rospotrebnadzor advised citizens vacationing in Turkey to strictly follow personal hygiene and food safety rules.

In particular, tourists were advised to:

wash hands thoroughly before eating;

maintain hygiene after returning from public places;

consume only bottled or boiled water;

avoid swallowing water while swimming in the pool;

avoid close contact with people showing signs of infection.

It was emphasized that if symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or severe weakness occur, one should immediately seek medical attention.

30 people also sought medical help in Kusadasi

This is not the only such incident at Turkish resorts. On July 12, 30 guests at a five-star hotel in the city of Kusadasi, Aydin province, sought medical help with symptoms of acute poisoning.

Following the incident, specialists took samples of food products and the water supply system at the hotel for laboratory testing.

There is no information suggesting a link between these two incidents. Investigations into each case are being conducted separately.

Investigation results are pending

The exact cause of the tourists' illness at the hotel in Alanya has not yet been disclosed. Which of the factors—food, drinking water, the pool, or other sanitary conditions—was the primary cause will be known after the analyses.

Currently, the main focus is on the conclusions of the Turkish official authorities and the results of the sanitary inspection at the hotel.