Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in Turkey

·4·World
Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in Turkey

An investigation has been launched into the mass illness of Russian tourists at a five-star hotel in Alanya, Turkey. Following the incident, Rospotrebnadzor requested official information and investigation results from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

According to initial reports, more than ten guests, including children, exhibited symptoms resembling poisoning or a bacterial infection. The exact cause of the illness has not yet been officially confirmed.

Official request sent to Turkey

Rospotrebnadzor announced on its Telegram channel that it has reached out to the Turkish Ministry of Health regarding the incident in Alanya.

The Russian side is awaiting official information regarding the investigation being conducted at the hotel, the causes of the tourists' illness, and the results of laboratory tests.

A similar request has been sent to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia. Through this, it is planned to obtain additional information about the condition of the tourists and the details of the incident from the companies that sold the tour packages to the hotel.

Which hotel is being referred to?

Reports mention the five-star World Star Beach Resort & Spa hotel in Alanya.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, more than ten vacationers, including children, have experienced health problems. One of the guests suggested that the illness might have been caused by bacterial contamination in the swimming pool.

However, this version has not yet been confirmed by laboratory tests or official investigation results.

It is also reported that some tourists were dissatisfied with the sanitary conditions in the hotel rooms. The hotel reopened on June 15 following renovation work.

What recommendations were given to tourists?

Rospotrebnadzor advised citizens vacationing in Turkey to strictly follow personal hygiene and food safety rules.

In particular, tourists were advised to:

  • wash hands thoroughly before eating;

  • maintain hygiene after returning from public places;

  • consume only bottled or boiled water;

  • avoid swallowing water while swimming in the pool;

  • avoid close contact with people showing signs of infection.

It was emphasized that if symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or severe weakness occur, one should immediately seek medical attention.

30 people also sought medical help in Kusadasi

This is not the only such incident at Turkish resorts. On July 12, 30 guests at a five-star hotel in the city of Kusadasi, Aydin province, sought medical help with symptoms of acute poisoning.

Following the incident, specialists took samples of food products and the water supply system at the hotel for laboratory testing.

There is no information suggesting a link between these two incidents. Investigations into each case are being conducted separately.

Investigation results are pending

The exact cause of the tourists' illness at the hotel in Alanya has not yet been disclosed. Which of the factors—food, drinking water, the pool, or other sanitary conditions—was the primary cause will be known after the analyses.

Currently, the main focus is on the conclusions of the Turkish official authorities and the results of the sanitary inspection at the hotel.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostHundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostToday, 15:13Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Today, 15:12Crisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsCrisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsToday, 14:58Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Today, 14:46Attack on Wildberries warehouses: how much could the losses reach in rubles?Attack on Wildberries warehouses: how much could the losses reach in rubles?Today, 14:3296-year-old food blogger enters Guinness World Records and amazes everyone96-year-old food blogger enters Guinness World Records and amazes everyoneToday, 14:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?