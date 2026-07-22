Two people fleeing a fire forced to wait for help outside the building

A fire broke out on the top floor of a five-story residential building in Antalya, Turkey. Due to the intense flames and thick smoke, two people trapped in the building made a dangerous decision to save their lives.

It is reported that they were forced to climb out of a window and move to a narrow concrete ledge one floor below. The two individuals remained outside the building for several minutes, waiting for rescuers to arrive.

Thanks to the efforts of rescuers who arrived quickly at the scene and nearby citizens, they were safely brought down using special equipment. No official information has been provided regarding the condition of those rescued. Relevant authorities are currently investigating the causes of the fire.